AM/NS India observes 79th National Fire Service Week

Paradeep : The 79th National Fire Service Week has been observed at the Paradeep pellet plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) with an objective to raise awareness on fire safety among all employees and shop floor workers.

In line with this year’s theme ‘Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure (AGNI)’, the Health and Safety department has conducted a weeklong programme. Firefighting training was conducted with demonstration on firefighting equipment at the plant. Spot quiz competition was also conducted, where the employees and workers actively participated. The fire emergency drill was conducted at the plant as part of the activities.

On the occasion Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha operations, AM/NS India said, “We are following rigorous processes and best practices to make our operations safe for employees and business partners. We are upholding the highest safety standards at the workplace while fostering a culture of ‘safety first’ among our employees and business partners”.