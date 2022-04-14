AM/NS India installs Solar Street Lights in Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts under “Project – Ujjawala”

Bhubaneswar: AM/NS India under its CSR initiative Ujjawala has installed 200 solar streetlights at villages Sagasahi, Ghoraburhani and Kalmong of Koira block in Sundargarh District and villages Karakhendra, Dalki, Tankura at Barbil in Keonjhar District. This initiative will benefit more than 10000 people residing in these villages. With the launch of this project, the company has made a positive impact on the local community by improving the quality life through sustainable solutions. The initiative is expected to help improve the quality of daily life of the residents, enhance business activity and overall economic progress of the community.

Ms. Pallabi Raj BDO-Koira inaugurated the installation of streetlights under Ujjawala project at Kalmang village in the presence of Mr. Abhishekh Kumar, Block Executive Officer-Koira, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head-CSR, AM/NS India, Mr. Satish Mohanty Head-Technical Services-AM/NS India, Mr. L D Babu, Mines Manager-Sagasahi-AM/NS India and the villagers.

On the occasion, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, said: “AM/NS India has always emphasized to improve the lives of the community living at our operational areas. We are delighted to launch effective and sustainable solutions like the Solar Street Light to provide free electricity in remote areas by harnessing solar energy. We are committed to expanding this CSR initiative in the future to bring more meaningful and sustainable changes to our community.”

FURTHER INFORMATION

Rabi Prusty ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Email Id.: [email protected] 3A, Fortune Towers, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar – 751023 Alok Das SAI PR Email Id.: [email protected] M: 9163739533