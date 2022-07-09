AM/NS India extends support to Loknath SHG at Paradeepgarh for Mushroom Cultivation

Paradeep : With an objective to empower communities by being self-reliant and developing entrepreneurship skills, the CSR wing of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has provided training and requisite facilities on mushroom cultivation to members of Loknath SHG (Self Help Group) at Paradeepgarh village.

The Loknath SHG comprising of 17 women members was provided hand holding support like spawn, paddy straw, and other ancillary equipment required for mushroom cultivation. The company had also organised the training programme for the members of the SHG. The main aim of providing training and encouraging the women group in the periphery villages is to improve the economic condition and to provide them a sustainable livelihood. The training has helped them to become economically self-reliant.

Ms Lakshmi Sahoo, member of Loknath SHG has lauded the company’s efforts and support for enabling a sustainable livelihood. “The technical know-how support and guidance by resource person has helped us in cultivating in a scientific way with minimal expenditure and getting very good returns for our SHG”, said Ms Sahoo.

Sri G Suresha, Executive Director, Odisha Asset, AM/NS India said, “Our prime aim is to bring all round development in the locality where we operate. We firmly believe in the sustainable growth of our communities. The intensive training and necessary support to the SHG for Mushroom Cultivation will certainly improve the overall living conditions of the villagers and instil a sense of pride and achievement”.