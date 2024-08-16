AM/NS India celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm and pride

~Parades, quiz and cultural performances held across Odisha locations~

Bhubaneswar : The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at all operating locations of AM/NS India in Odisha, highlighting the unwavering spirit of freedom and progress. Paradeep Pellet Plant celebrated the day as Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India, hoisted the National Flag in the presence of employees and community members hailing from nearby Handia, Nuagarh, Balidia, Singitali, Bhutmundei, Musadia, Chakradharpur, Paradeepgarh, and Pipal villages.

This was followed by the felicitation of community members and a series of cultural performances by girls from neighbouring villages, who showcased their talents through patriotic songs and yoga performances celebrating our country’s unity and integrity. An award ceremony was organised on the occasion, where certificates were presented to security personnel for their exemplary contribution and dedication in discharging their duties. Addressing the gathering, Shri Suresha G said, “Independence Day is a moment of reflection and pride not just in our nation’s history but also our role in it. This year, our celebrations have been enriched by initiatives that showcase our commitment to community engagement, from supporting local educational programs to providing health services. We are committed to contributing positively to our surroundings.”

At AM/NS India’s Beneficiation Plant in Dabuna, Keonjhar, Shri Jaiwardhan Paroha, Plant Head, Beneficiation Plant, Dabuna, AM/NS India, Shri Jaikishan Sharma, Head, Logistics, Dabuna, AM/NS India jointly hoisted the National Flag in the presence of employees and community members. A parade by the security personnel and cultural performances by employees featured in the celebrations.

In our mining locations, Shri T. S. Shanbhogue, Head of Greenfield Project, EC & FC, Odisha, AM/NS India hoisted the National Flag in Sagasahi Mines in presence of Shri Atsushi Sakatoku, Deputy Director, Technology, AM/NS India, employees and partners. Cultural and quiz events were organised where a token of appreciation was awarded to the quiz competition winners and employees who have excelled in various categories in the security team. Similar celebrations were organised in Thakurani Mines and additionally a friendly volleyball tournament was organised in Kara village, with participation from eight teams. Shri Anil Kumar Rahi, VP-Operation, SJSPL, joined as chief guest and awarded trophies to the winning team and the runner-up team.

Our CSR team celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm across 4 schools and 5 Anganwadi centres in the Belt line area, including Lockpada, Bijaychandrapur, and Atharbanki periphery villages of Paradeep. Series of events such as essay, debate, and drawing competitions were organised to mark the occasion. Prize distribution ceremony was held at Maa Ambika High School, where prizes were awarded to the winners of the various competitions. At Dabuna, the CSR team celebrated with students of Indira Smruti Bidya Pitha School. Shri Jaikishan Sharma, Head of Logistics, Dabuna, AM/NS India, who hoisted the National Flag and addressed the gathering. More than 100 students participated in the celebrations. AM/NS India supported schools and Anganwadi centres near Thakurani and Sagasahi mines celebrated Independence Day, honouring the freedom fighters who contributed to India’s liberation. The celebrations included quiz, cultural events, and flag hoisting. AM/NS India supported 7 schools, 6 Anganwadi centres, and Gram Panchayats in these areas by, awarding prizes, providing sweets, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the local community and Nation building.