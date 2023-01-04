Along with government, private initiatives are imperitive for expansion of health facilities – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that, healthy body is of utmost priority in life. If we are healthy then we can put continuous efforts with dedicated spirit to achieve all our goals. As soon as we fall ill, the hospital becomes our need and the biggest priority. State government is making all around effort to expand the health sector. Still private sector entrepreneur’s initiative is gracefully required in this area. Apollo Sage Hospital, started in Bhopal, will set new records of service and better treatment. CM Shri Chouhan was addressing the inauguration programme of Apollo Sage Hospital built in Bawadia Kalan area of Bhopal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it should be the effort of the hospital management and doctors that no poor person should go disappointed from this hospital. It should be our endeavour that whoever comes to the hospital gets complete recovery and satisfactory service. The operation of the hospital should be ensured with a sense of service. CM Shri Chouhan was given a tour of the hospital building by Sage Group Chairman Engineer Shri Sanjeev Aggarwal and was apprised about the specialist services being provided. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was presented a memento on behalf of the Sage Group.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Co-operative, Public Service Management Minister Dr. Arvind Singh Bhadauria, MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma, Smt. Krishna Gaur, Shri Shailendra Jain and Bhopal Mayor Smt. Malti Rai were present in the inauguration programme.