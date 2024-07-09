Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) and IIT Kharagpur Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainable Transportation Solutions

New Delhi, 9 July 2024 — The Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), India’s leading policy support and implementation organisation dedicated to promoting energy efficiency, and the Ranbir and Chitra Gupta School of Infrastructure Design and Management (RCGSIDM), Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP), one of India’s premier technical and research institutions, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the advancement of sustainable transportation solutions in India.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the industrial knowledge and network of AEEE and the research expertise and infrastructure of IIT KGP to address critical challenges in sustainable transportation.

As part of the agreement, AEEE and IIT KGP will conduct joint research on sustainable transportation technologies. Together, they will develop and deliver comprehensive training programs for students, researchers, and industry professionals to equip them with sustainable transportation skills and knowledge. These efforts will be supported by joint conferences, workshops, and seminars to foster discussion and raise awareness. The organisations will also provide support for policy and regulatory changes that promote the development and adoption of sustainable transportation in India.

Dr Satish Kumar, President and Executive Director of AEEE, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with IIT Kharagpur represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive energy efficiency and sustainability in India. By combining our strengths, we aim to accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable transportation solutions that will benefit both the environment and the economy. The partnership will promote electric mobility, alternative fuels, and innovative mobility solutions to contribute to India’s sustainable energy future and environmental preservation.”

Dr Arkopal K Goswami, Chairperson of Ranbir and Chitra Gupta School of Infrastructure Design and Management at IIT KGP, said, “We are thrilled to partner with AEEE in advancing sustainable transportation solutions. This collaboration will leverage IIT Kharagpur’s research expertise and AEEE’s industry connections to conduct joint research and training, and support policy changes that can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability. Together, we aim to drive the transition to a greener and more energy-efficient future.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards a sustainable and energy-efficient transportation ecosystem.