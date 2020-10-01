Alliance Air To Connect Bengaluru To Madurai To Coimbatore From 12th October 2020

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited is commencing flight operations from Bengaluru to Madurai onwards to Coimbatore from 12th October 2020. From Coimbatore the flight will head back to Bengaluru. The airline will be deploying its 70 seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route. The flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday.

Flight 9I 573 will depart from Bengaluru at 0630hrs and arrive in Madurai at 0750hrs further departing from Madurai at 0820hrs and will arrive in Coimbatore at 0910hrs. Flight 9I 573 will then depart from Coimbatore at 0935hrs and arrive in Bengaluru at 1035hrs.

To book tickets and know more about our various promotional offers log on to www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel agents.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion.It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India & beyond.

Related

comments