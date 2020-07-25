Alliance Air Recommencing Flight Operations Mumbai To Bhavnagar Via Diu From 30th July 2020

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited is recommencing flight operations from Mumbai to Bhavnagar and back via Diu from 30th July 2020. The flight will operate on Monday, Thursday & Saturday. The airline will be deploying its 70 seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route.

Flight 9I 623 will depart Mumbai at 0930hrs and arrive in Diu at 1035hrs further departing from Diu at 1115hrs and arrive in Bhavnagar at 1205hrs.

Flight 9I 624 will depart Bhavnagar at 1245hrs and arrive in Diu at 1335hrs further departing from Diu at 1410hrs and arrive in Mumbai at 1515hrs.

All inclusive one way fares Mumbai-Bhavnagar starting at INR3054 & Diu-Bhavnagar starting at INR2321 only. To book tickets and know more about our various promotional offers log on to www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel agents.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India & beyond.

