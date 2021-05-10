Alliance Air commencing daily Flight operation from Bengaluru to Agatti Via Mysuru and Kochi & vice versa effective 10th May 2021

Bangalore: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India is commencing daily Flight operation from Bengaluru to Agatti Via Mysuru and Kochi & vice versa effective 10th May 2021.

Mysuru-Agatti is the latest sector being added to Alliance Air ambit.

With the addition of this new sector, travelers can save their commute time and reach Agatti from Mysuru in just 2.5 hours.

Alliance Air takes immense delight in connecting Agatti with destinations like Mysuru, Kochi, Bengaluru with multiple options of further connectivity. Agatti which is a 7.6 km long island, situated on a coral atoll called Agatti atoll in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, India is a tourist paradise. A road runs through the island, which can be best enjoyed by hiring a bicycle available at many places. This flight will boost the Tourism sector in 3 states between them.

Following are the flight details:-

On days Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Flight 9I505 departs from Bengaluru at 0900 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 1000 hrs.

Flight 9I505 departs from Mysuru at 1025 hrs and arrive Kochi at 1125 hrs.

Flight 9I505 departs from Kochi at 1155 hrs and arrive Agatti at 1315 hrs.

Flight 9I506 departs from Agatti at 1340 hrs and arrive Kochi at 1500 hrs.

Flight 9I506 departs from Kochi at 1530 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 1630 hrs.

Flight 9I506 departs from Mysuru at 1655 hrs and arrive Bengaluru at 1755 hrs.

On Tuesday

Flight 9I505 departs from Bengaluru at 0640 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 0740 hrs.

Flight 9I505 departs from Mysuru at 0810 hrs and arrive Kochi at 0910 hrs.

Flight 9I505 departs from Kochi at 0945 hrs and arrive Agatti at 1115 hrs.

Flight 9I506 departs from Agatti at 1135 hrs and arrive Kochi at 1255 hrs.

Flight 9I506 departs from Kochi at 1325 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 1425 hrs.

Flight 9I506 departs from Mysuru at 1455 hrs and arrive Bengaluru at 1600 hrs.

The Alliance Air will deploy ATR 72 aircraft having a seating capacity of 70 seats on these sectors.

Alliance Air is committed to its vision of bolstering regional connectivity and connecting hinterland areas in the country.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India & beyond.