Alliance Air Commences Daily Flight Operations Connecting Mumbai To Goa Effective 4th December 2020

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited is commencing daily direct flight operations from Mumbai to Goa and back effective 4th December 2020.

Flight 9I 657 will depart from Mumbai at 1905hrs and arrive in Goa at 2030hrs.

Flight 9I 658 will depart from Goa at 2100hrs and arrive in Mumbai at 2215hrs.

To cater to the upcoming festivities the airline has introduced this new flight on the route to add to the convenience of flyers who will be travelling to meet their family & friends in the festive season. All-inclusive one way inaugural fares for Mumbai to Goa starting at INR 2957 & for Goa to Mumbai at INR 3171 only.

To book tickets and know more about our various promotional offers log on to www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel agents.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India & beyond.

