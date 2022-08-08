All the 4507 villages on the bank of Ganga were declared ODF much before 2nd October, 2019, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) [SBM(G)] was launched on 2nd October, 2014 with the goal to make the rural areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2nd October, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by providing access to toilets to all the rural households. More than 10 crore Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) were constructed under the programme and, as a result, all the villages and States/UT had declared themselves ODF by 2nd October, 2019.

A total amount of Rs.68,461.50 crore was released to the States/UTs under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) from 2014-15 to 2019-20.

Government had approved Namami Gange Programme in 2014 with the objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga river. One of the initiatives under this programme was to make the villages on the bank of river Ganga ODF on priority. All the 4507 villages on the bank of Ganga were declared ODF much before 2nd October, 2019.

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.