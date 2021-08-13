All of us will always be indebted to him for his sterling contribution of taking the life and history of Shivaji Maharaj to people: PM

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid rich tributes to Baba Saheb Purandare ji on entering the 100th year of his life. Speaking at the celebration to mark Centenary year of Baba Saheb’s life, the Prime Minister said that Baba Saheb Purandare’s life exemplifies the exalted notion of active and mentally alert centenary life as expounded by our sages. He also noted the happy coincidence of his century falling in the 75th year of India’s independence. The Prime Minister highlighted Baba Saheb Purandre’s contribution in writing history of the immortal souls of our History. “All of us will always be indebted to him for his sterling contribution of taking the life and history of Shivaji Maharaj to people” said the Prime Minister. Shri Purandare has been honored with Padma Vibhushan in 2019, the then Maharashtra Government decorated him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015. Madhya Pradesh Government also saluted him by awarding him Kalidas award.

Prime Minister dwelled at length on the glorious personality of Shivaji Maharaj. He said that Shiva ji Maharaj is not only a colossus of Indian history, he also impacted the present Indian geography. A massive question of our past, present and future is if Shivaji Maharaj was not there, what would have been our situation. It is impossible to imagine India’s form, its glory without Chattrapti Shivaji Maharaj. What he did in his time, the same role was played by his legend, inspirations and stories after him. His ‘Hindavi Swaraj’ is an unparalleled example of justice for the backward and the deprived and a war cry against tyranny. Vir Shivaji’s management, his use of naval power, his water management are still worth emulating, Shri Modi said.

Baba Saheb Purandare’s work reflect his unwavering devotion to Shivaji Maharaj, in his works Shivaji Maharaj comes alive in our hearts said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister also remembered his personal attendance in the programs of Baba Saheb and praised his zeal for taking history to the youth in its full glory and inspiration. He is always mindful that history is communicated in its true form. “This balance is needed for country’s history, he never let his devotion and litterateur in him to affect his sense of history. I will appeal to the young historian to maintain the same standards when they write the History of India’s freedom Struggle on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also recalled Baba Saheb Purandare’s contributions from the Goa Mukti Sangram to the Dadar Nagar Haveli freedom struggle.