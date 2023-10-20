All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association defers state-wide strike till October 31

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Private Bus Owners Association puts strike on hold till October 31, 2023; decision communicated by association secretary at press meet in Bhubaneswar. Earlier today Private bus owners’ association hold meeting with Odisha Transport minister .

Private bus owners’ association has assured to withdraw strike and extend cooperation from tomorrow; we will hold discussions with the association again on Oct 26: Odisha Transport Minister, Tukuni Sahu after meeting Private bus owners’ association.