All New Galaxy Book3 Ultra: An Unmatched Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem Experience With Powerful Performance

Samsung Electronics today unveiled the Galaxy Book3 series, its latest flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra — Samsung’s new premium PC — features ultra-high-performance computing, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro features thin and light, mobility-first clamshell design. The Galaxy Book3 series is designed for those who need seamless multi-device connectivity and premium hardware to supercharge their productivity and creativity.

“Today, we’re seeing an increasing number of people using multiple devices to perform efficiently. These new workflows are made possible thanks to our open and extensive Galaxy ecosystem,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The latest Galaxy Book3 series further enriches our connected offerings. It is tailor-made for Galaxy enthusiasts looking for ultra-high computing performance and seamless connected Galaxy experiences to maximize their productivity and creativity.”

Delivering the Most Seamless Samsung Galaxy Connected Experience Yet

The Galaxy Book3 series offers a connected experience that is both intuitive and familiar. Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link,1 including all new on-the-go productivity features, allows users to enjoy seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across operating systems. Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link’s Recent Websites,2 lets you continue web sessions from your phone to PC — like looking up the price of a flight on your phone and then booking it on your PC while Instant Hotspot3 enables effortless connection to wireless hotspots with just a click.

In addition, users can move seamlessly between multiple screens across different devices with no disruptions. The Samsung Multi Control4 feature lets you control your PC, Galaxy Tab and now Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 series’ keyboard and trackpad, enabling you to copy and paste or drag-and-drop between devices while Second Screen5 turns your Galaxy Tab into an additional monitor with a single click. And since content creation increasingly happens on multiple devices, the Galaxy Book3 series makes the creative process easier. Now, users can take high quality photos using Expert RAW6 on their Galaxy smartphone, transfer them to the Galaxy Book3 series automatically and edit them with professional-level photo editing tool.

Onboarding to the new Galaxy Book3 series is intuitive, fast and frictionless. Sign in to your Samsung Account on your Galaxy Book3 series just once and it will be synced with the Galaxy services you’ve been using on other Galaxy devices thanks to Single Sign On.7 You can even sign in to your favorite websites on the Galaxy Book3 series easily using the information on your Samsung Pass8 account for mobile. Plus, transferring all your data and settings from your old Windows PC is simplified with Galaxy Book Smart Switch9 while Galaxy Book Experience provides an easy-to-follow guide to help new users get started.

Providing the Power To Perform

The Galaxy Book3 series offers ultra-high performance computing with an upgraded CPU, GPU, display and more. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor,10 making it the fastest Galaxy Book to date, as well as the NVIDIA® RTX GeForce™ 4070 Laptop GPU,11 providing studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience. For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display — first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display — is featured in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series. Its 3K (2880×1800) resolution shows incredibly fine detail, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and slick viewing experience. The display is also VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500 certified and has received SGS Eye Care Display certification for the guaranteed reduction of blue light. All these improvements empower users to perform multiple demanding tasks, watch rich and detailed content without loss of fidelity and play high-spec games smoothly. Plus, depending on your viewing needs, you can opt for either a 14-inch12 or 16-inch display13 featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series.

The audio quality of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series is more refined, with a new quad speaker system that delivers clear, high notes and a rich bass sound. Studio quality dual microphones, along with AI Noise Canceling, clearly capture your voice and reduce background noise. And as video calls are now a part of everyday life, you can confidently join anytime and still look your best with Studio Mode, which offers improved visuals with lighting correction, auto framing, eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds.

The new Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series uses a full aluminum frame for a premium look and feel — ensuring an enhanced user experience while preserving its light, sleek and flat design. Samsung is committed to the eco-conscious designs of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series, furthering our efforts to preserve the planet for generations to come. Parts of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series contain recycled plastics14 that use ocean-bound discarded fishing nets and water barrels.

Availability

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in 16-inch in Graphite, the Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch Graphite and Beige color options15 and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available in 16-inch with 5G connectivity options16 and Graphite and Beige color options.17 Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets starting on February 17 followed by Galaxy Book3 Ultra starting on February 22.

For more information about the Galaxy Book3 series, please visit: www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/global/galaxy.

Specifications

Galaxy Book3 Ultra Specifications ​ Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16” Dimensions* 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height may vary depending on manufacturing process. Weight*​ 1.79kg* Weights may vary depending on manufacturing process. OS* Windows 11* Availability may vary by region and carrier. Experience may vary by devices. Display* 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio),400nits, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (48 – 120hz), 120% Color volume (DCI-P3), 3K (2880 x 1800) * 400nits (Typ), 500nits (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only. CPU​* (Platform) 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 / Core™ i9 (Intel® EVO™)* CPU specifications may vary depending on model, country or region. Graphic*​ NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU / NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU Connectivity*(WLAN) Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1* Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment. Wi-Fi 6E availability may vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately. Color​ Graphite Memory* 16GB/32GB (LPDDR5)* Availability may vary by devices. Storage* 512GB/1TB SSD (PCIe) + expansion slot* Availability may vary by devices. Camera/Mic FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic Audio(Speakers) AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2),Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard* 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit* Keyboard layout may vary by market. Battery*​ 76Wh​ (Typical)* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4757mAh/73.8Wh. Charging* 100W USB Type-C Adaptor* Adaptor can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port. Charger specification may vary by model and regions. Authentication(Security)* Secured-core PC, Fingerprint​ on Power Key* Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices. Ports* Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A (1),HDMI 2.0, microSD, Headphone/Mic * Actual speed of USB may vary depending on user environment. Solution Galaxy Eco (Phone-Tab-PC-Wearable): Samsung Multi Control*, Second Screen**, Expert RAW (Auto Share)***, Quick Share & Private Share****, Phone Link*****, Samsung Pass******* Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support.

Galaxy Book3 Pro Specifications ​ Galaxy Book3 Pro 14” Galaxy Book3 Pro 16” Dimensions* 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm * Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height may vary depending on manufacturing process. Weight*​ 1.17kg 1.56kg * Weights may vary depending on manufacturing process. OS* Windows 11* Availability may vary by region and carrier. Experience may vary by devices. Display* 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

(16:10 ratio), 400nits, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (48 – 120hz), 120% Color volume (DCI-P3), 3K (2880 x 1800) 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

(16:10 ratio), 400nits, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (48 – 120hz), 120% Color volume (DCI-P3), 3K (2880 x 1800) * 400nits (Typ), 500nits (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only. CPU*(Platform) 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 / Core™ i7 (Intel® EVO™)* CPU specifications may vary depending on model, country or region. Graphic​* Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics* Availability may vary by devices. Connectivity* Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1* Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment. Wi-Fi 6E availability may vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately. Color​* Graphite, Beige* Color availability may vary by country and retailers. Memory* 8GB/16GB/32GB (LPDDR5) * Availability may vary by devices. Storage* 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (PCIe)* Availability may vary by devices. Camera/Mic FHD 1080p/Studio-quality Dual Mic Audio AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2),Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard* Island Type with Backlit 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit * Keyboard layout may vary by market. Battery​* 63Wh (Typical) 76Wh​ (Typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4023mAh/62.1Wh for Galaxy Book3 Pro 14″, 4762mAh/73.9Wh for Galaxy Book3 Pro 16”. Charging*​ 65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adaptor)* Adaptor can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C ports. Charger specification may vary by model and regions. Authentication* Secured-core PC, Fingerprint​ on Power Key* Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices. Ports* Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A (1),HDMI 1.4, microSD, Headphone/Mic * Actual speed of USB may vary depending on user environment. Solution Galaxy Eco (Phone-Tab-PC-Wearable): Samsung Multi Control*, Second Screen**, Expert RAW (Auto Share)***, Quick Share & Private Share****, Phone Link*****, Samsung Pass******* Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Specifications ​ Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 16” Dimensions* 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height may vary depending on manufacturing process. Weight*​ 1.66kg / 1.71kg (5G model)* Weights may vary depending on manufacturing process. OS* Windows 11* Availability may vary by region and carrier. Experience may vary by devices. Display​* 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio),Touch screen & S Pen capable (Pen in-box), 400nits, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (48 – 120hz),

120% Color volume (DCI-P3), 3K (2880 x 1800) * 400nits (Typ), 500nits (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only. CPU* (Platform) 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 / Core™ i7 (Intel EVO™)* CPU specifications may vary depending on model, country or region. Graphic​* Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics* Availability may vary by devices. Connectivity*(WLAN) 5G Sub6 (Optional), Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1* 5G availability may vary by market and model. 5G speeds may vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion), see carrier for availability. Wi-Fi 6E availability may vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately. Color​* Graphite, Beige* Color availability may vary by country and retailers. Memory* 8GB/16GB/32GB (LPDDR5)* Availability may vary by devices. Storage* 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (PCIe)* Availability may vary by devices. Camera/Mic FHD 1080p/Studio-quality Dual Mic Audio(Speakers) AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2),Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard* 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit* Keyboard layout may vary by market. S Pen*(Stylus) In-box (8.2 x 7.7 x 144.84mm, 7.9g)* Bluetooth is not available for S Pen. Battery​* 76Wh​ (Typical)* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4762mAh/73.9Wh. Charging* 65W USB Type-C Adaptor* Adaptor can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port. Charger specification may vary by model and regions. Authentication(Security)* Secured-core PC, Fingerprint​ on Power Key* Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices. Ports* Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A (1),HDMI 1.4, microSD, Headphone/Mic, nano SIM slot (Optional) * Actual speed of USB may vary depending on user environment. Solution Galaxy Eco (Phone-Tab-PC-Wearable): Samsung Multi Control*, Second Screen**, Expert RAW (Auto Share)***, Quick Share & Private Share****, Phone Link*****, Samsung Pass******* Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support.

1 Users must link their Samsung Galaxy devices to their Windows PC through Link to Windows on phone and the Microsoft Phone Link App on PC and follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into the same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Samsung Galaxy devices. PC (Microsoft Phone Link App) requires Windows 10 or above. Microsoft Phone Link recommends Samsung Galaxy devices to be on the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens. Some related features may vary by devices.

2 Recent Websites is only available when using Samsung Internet app on Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI 3.1.1 or above (Samsung Galaxy S, Note, Z Fold, Z Flip) and Windows PC with Windows 10 20H1 or above. Requires latest app updates to Phone Link / Link to Windows / Samsung Internet.

3 Instant Hotspot is only available on Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI 4.1.1 and Bluetooth capable Windows PC with Windows 11 22H2 or above. Requires latest app updates to Link to Windows / Phone Link.

4 Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support.

5 Second screen requires Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ and S7 FE with One UI 3.1 or higher, and S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra. PCs with Wireless Display and Windows 10 v.2004 or higher are required.

6 Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use. Expert RAW app is available on Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Galaxy S22 Series (S22 Ultra/S22+/S22), S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Z Fold2 and Note 20 Ultra. To automatically transfer images, users must log in with same Samsung account on both devices and turn on Auto share to PC or tablet in Expert RAW setting.

7 Single Sign-On works on apps including Quick Share, SmartThings, Bixby, Samsung Bluetooth Sync, Samsung Multi Control, Samsung Notes and Samsung Gallery.

8 Samsung Pass requires TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 and above, Windows 10 version 1903 or higher, Windows Hello. Available devices and browsers may subject to change.

9 Data transferring via Galaxy Book Smart Switch requires all devices to be installed with Galaxy Book Smart Switch. Both PCs should be connected to the same network. Availability of Galaxy Book Smart Switch may vary depending on OS. There may be certain file that cannot be transferred in which case user will be informed during program execution.

10 CPU specifications may vary depending on model, country or region.

11 GPU specifications may vary depending on model, country or region.

12 14-inch option available only for Galaxy Book3 Pro. Availability may vary by market.

13 Screen size is measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

14 The recycled plastics consist of two plastic types: PA (Polyamide) material sourced from discarded fishing nets and PC (Polycarbonate) material sourced from discarded water barrels. We incorporated recycled materials into the upper, front and rear cases. Upper, front and rear cases do not include internal circuits, boards or other components.

15 Color availability may vary by model, configuration and country.

16 5G model availability may vary by market. Requires optimal 5G connection and actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment.

17 Color availability may vary by model, configuration and country.