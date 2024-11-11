All New 3rd Generation Amaze Poised to Lead the Segment with its Progressive and Classy Design

New Delhi : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today released the Exterior & Interior sketch of its much awaited All New 3rd Generation Amaze, offering an exciting preview of the Progressive and Classy design that is set to create a new benchmark of style and refinement in its segment.

The new sketches reveal a true sedan shape that reflects a higher-class car while remaining in the compact sedan segment. The bold and wide stance of the All New Amaze offers a confident appearance that amplifies the model’s appeal, while the aerodynamic sleek lines extending from the distinctive headlights to the rear combination lamps contribute a strong and sporty look.

In addition to the stunning exterior, the newly revealed interior sketch highlights an elegant & spacious modern cabin crafted to enhance the driving experience by boosting status, energy and confidence of its users.

The All-New 3rd Generation Amaze has been designed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre in Thailand after extensive surveys in India to offer a more delightful sedan experience, enhancing its premium appeal and elevating it to a higher class.

Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare for the full reveal of the All New Amaze.