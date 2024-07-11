All is not well with the Indian political system and it is functioning under great strain – Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today noted with concern that “all is not well with the Indian political system and it is functioning under great strain.” Stating that the primacy of debate, dialogue, deliberation and discussion in legislatures has yielded to disruption and disturbance, VP remarked that weaponizing politics by stalling functioning of Parliament is pregnant with serious consequences for our polity.

Addressing the Members of both Houses of Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai today, Shri Dhankhar expressed deep concerns over the trend to make Chairman or Speaker “convenient punching bag by either side.” Terming this as inappropriate, he said “when we take chair, we have to be equitable, we have to be fair.” Emphasizing that the temple of democracy should never be sacrilege, he said that respect for the Chair must always be there and for this senior member in the parliament and legislatures have to lead the way.

Emphasizing the need for maintaining strict adherence to democratic values and parliamentary traditions in our Legislatures, the Vice-President said that “the kind of conduct that was seen in the recent Parliament Session is truly painful, for it reflects significant moral erosion in our legislative discourse.”

Referring to the Parliament and state legislatures as “north star of democracy”, Shri Dhanhkar said that the Members of Parliament and Legislatures are lighthouses and they must exemplify sterling conduct worth emulation.

“It is apparent that presently all is not well with the functioning of our parliament and legislatures. These temples of democracy are suffering sacrilege of strategised disruptions and disturbance. Dialogue amongst parties is missing and the level of discourse is nose diving by the day,” VP noted.

Noting that cordiality and amiability are being replaced with confrontational and adversarial stance, VP noted that “democratic polity is witnessing a new low and there is stress and strain.” He further expressed the need for introspection at all levels, particularly by political parties in such “explosive and alarming scenario.”

“Wit, humour, satire and sarcasm, once nectar of discourse in the legislatures, are eluding us. Now we often witness confrontational and adversarial scenario,” VP added. He wanted political parties to inculcate in their members a deep sense of discipline and reward those members whose performance has been excellent rather than rewarding those who are trooping into well and engaging in slogan shouting.

On this occasion, the Vice-President also shared that often members meet me in his chamber and tell that they have a command from their political party to disrupt the house proceeding, and questioned “How can there be a command to disturb the House?

Emphasizing that decorum and discipline are the heart and soul of democracy, Shri Dhankhar said that “Parliamentarians are not part of a debating society. They do not have to earn brownie points. They have to contribute in sublimity.”

Recognizing that ethics and morality have been the hallmark of public life in India since ancient times, VP said that Ethics and morality are nectar and essence of human behaviour and quintessential for parliamentary democracy. Stressing that democratic values call for regular nurturing, said that these blossom only when there is cooperation all around and high ethical standards.

Calling for strict adherence to the doctrine of separation of powers, VP said that the nation progresses when its three wings- the legislature, the judiciary, and the executive, perform within their respective domains. “An incursion by one institution in the domain of the other can potentially upset the apple cart,” he cautioned.

Underlining that legislation is the exclusive domain of the legislature and parliament, the Vice-President noted that legislatures are constitutionally obligated to seek consensual resolution of the transgressions into their domain by other organs of state. Describing harmony as vital for a democracy, he expressed the need for evolution of a structured mechanism of interaction amongst those at the apex of these pillars of our democracy.

Underscoring that there can be no alibi for non-participation in debate in the House, VP disapproved of the scenario in which a member at one point doesn’t participate in debate and on the other hand, he seeks to monetise his non participation.

Describing the subject “Enhancement of Democratic Values and Ethics in our Country” as of utmost relevance, VP said that Bharat has to emerge as role model for democracy by example.

Expressing confidence that Bharat is on its way to becoming a Viksit nation by 2047, Shri Dhankhar said that in this marathon march, the most significant drivers are parliamentarians at state and central level and they must lead by example.