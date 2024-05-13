All India Open Induction Rally for Outstanding Young Boys in Taekwondo at Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp, May 17-19, 2024

Boys Sports Company, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road will be conducting for induction of raw and proven players as Sports Cadets at Artillery Centre from 17-19 May 2024. Outstanding young boys in theTAEKWONDO sports discipline will be selected for induction into Boys Sports Company, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp.

Eligibility Criteria.

(a) Age . Between 08-14 years of age as on 17 May 2024.

(The candidates born between 17 May 2008 and 17 May 2014).

(b) The below mentioned height and weight criteria is applicable for BSC enrolment: –

Ser Age at entry level Age (Yrs) Height (Cms) Weight (a) 08-14 years 08 134 29 09 139 31 10 143 34 11 150 37 12 153 40 13 155 42 14 160 47

(c) No deviation in physical standards will normally be accepted. However, the above height and weight criteria are flexible in case of exceptionally talented boys having National & International certificates or medals.

(d) Medical Fitness . Will be ascertained by Medical Officer and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

(e) NO APPLICANTS WILL BE SELECTED HAVING ANY TYPE OF PERMANNENT TATOO ON ANY PART OF THE BODY .

Important Documents to be Submitted at Boys Sports Company of Artillery Centre . The candidates must be in possession of following documents at the time of selection trials:-

(a) Original Copy of Birth Certificate issued only by Municipal Corporation/Register of the births and deaths.

(b) Original copy of Caste Certificate.

(c) Original copy of Education Certificate / Mark Sheet form school.

(d) Original Certificate of Character Certificate from the Gram Pradhan/School.

(e) Original copy of Residential / Domical Certificate (issued by Tehsildar/SDM).

(f) Six latest colour photos.

(g) Original copy of Sports participation certificate in district level and above if any.

(h) Original copy of Aadhar Card.

Note . Original to be shown and one CTC to be deposited with the application form.

Boarding and Lodging during the period of Induction Rally . Candidates are required to appear in the selection rally at their own expenses. During the period of screening, candidates and persons accompany them should make own arrangement for their stay and transportation at Nasik. This company will not be responsible for boarding and loading. No ladies will be permitted to accompany with the candidates during the whole process of induction rally. Reporting Time for Registration .

(a) Venue – Arty Centre, Nasik Road Camp

(b) Date – 17 May 2024.

(c) Time – 0700 AM onwards.

Medical Aid . Immediate medical Aid will available at the venue. However, Boys sports Company, Arty Centre, Nasik Road Camp does not hold any responsibility for any injury occurring to the candidates during selection trails/tests. Selection . A dedicated team of SMC, Pune & Boys Sports Company will be there to conduct the trials/ induction in a totally transparent environment. Parents/ Guardian are advised not to interfere in the selection procedure. Any query they should have will be addressed by the selection team only. Interested candidates are requested to report to Presiding Officer, Selection Trials, Boys Sports Company, Artillery Centre, Nasik at 0700 AM on 17th May 2024. The entry to Boys Sports Company will be from the Nasik Road Gate only. The entire selection procedure is likely to be spread over three days. The selection will be in progressive stages. Candidates who are found not suitable at any stage will be asked to leave and will not be permitted to participate in the subsequent stages of selection trials. Parents / guardians of the boys who are selected in the scheme but disqualified/ weeded out subsequently due to any reasons (like concealing facts, wrong information, not showing progress or indiscipline) shall be liable to reimburse the cost of training of their wards to the govt. Selected boys will be intimated to join BSC, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp within 03 to 06 months from the date of selection trails after due approval from SAI Exact date will be intimated later. For more information please contact :-

Officer Commanding

Army Boys Sports Company

Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp

PIN-908800

c/o 56 APO

Telephone Number – (Ext 6098 & 6280), Taekwondo coach – 7005053882