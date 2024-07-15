All-India Institute of Ayurveda successfully Hosts ‘Saushrutam 2024’ with Live Surgical Demonstrations

The Department of Shalya Tantra at All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) New Delhi successfully organised the Second National Seminar SAUSHRUTAM Shalya Sangoshti on the auspicious occasion of Sushruta Jayanti-2024. Sushruta Jayanti is celebrated every year on 15th July to honour the legendary Sushruta, considered as the father of surgery. The seminar started on the 13th July and concluded today.

Prof. Sandeep Kumar, Founder Director, AIIMS Bhopal was the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony. Padamshri Prof. Manoranjan Sahu, Founder Director AIIA Delhi; Prof. Anurag srivastav, Ex-HoD surgical disciplines, AIIMS New Delhi and Dr MC Misra, former Director AIIMs were the Guest of Honours. AIIA Director Prof. (Dr) Tanuja Nesari; Prof Dr Yogesh Badwe, HoD Shalyatantra welcomed all the dignitaries and briefed about seminar. The event was also blessed by the presence of Dean PG Prof. Anand More and other senior faculty members of AIIA.

On the first two days, 25 live complex surgical procedures were successfully demonstrated, this unique opportunity provided participants to observe and learn various surgical techniques from renowned surgeons. During the live surgical workshops operations carried out on patients of Bhagandar (Fistula-in-ano), Arsha (Hemorrhoids), Pilonidal sinus, Gall bladder stone, hernia etc. using newer technics like VAAFT, Laparoscoly and laser and traditional Shayla methods. In the last one year, around 1500 patients have been benefitted through AIIA’s surgical procedures.

AIIA Director Prof Tanuja Nesari along with the esteemed dignitaries launched a souvenir and an IEC material related to the department on the first day.

Prof. Tanuja Nesari said, “Since its inception, AIIA has been committed to elevating Ayurveda globally. Saushrutam, hosted by the Department of Shalya Tantra, exemplifies our dedication to integrating Ayurveda with cutting-edge surgical technology, empowering aspiring Ayurvedic surgeons with advanced skills and confidence in integrated surgical practices.”

The third day of the National Seminar started with the Sushruta Poojan ceremony, followed by a paper presentation competition. The event concluded with a valedictory ceremony where prizes were distributed for the paper presentation competition and a vote of thanks.

HoD, Shalaya Tantra Prof. (Dr) Yogesh Badwe applauded the dedication of team Saushrutam, “Team Saushrutam has worked with great enthusiasm and tirelessly, despite their professional commitment to make Saushrutam 2024 a successful platform in every aspect.”

More than 160 participants registered themselves, which consisted of PG/Ph.D scholars, resident doctors, surgeons, and faculty members from various parts of India. The seminar was graced by PAN India Experts; Prof. (Dr.) Laxman Singh Prof. & Ex. HoD Shalya Tantra, IMS, BHU, Varanasi; Prof. (Dr.) Hemanga Kumar Bhattacharjee Dept. of Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) P. Hemanth Kumar Prof & HoD Shalya Tantra, NIA, Jaipur; Dr. Bijender Shah, HoD, Dept. of Shalya Tantra, Ayurveda Campus and Teaching Hospital, Institute of Medicine (IOM) Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal.