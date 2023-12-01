All India Institute of Ayurveda initiates a two-day Training Programme on Latent Tuberculosis Infections

New Delhi,1st December: The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has initiated a comprehensive training and orientation program dedicated to addressing Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) in the country from today that will conclude on the 2nd of December 2023. The workshop is specially curated for Ayurvedic medical officers from Delhi and Haryana State; apart from it large number of people are also becoming a part of it through live platform of social media.

Not only in India, a large population of the world is suffering from Latent Tuberculosis Infection. In this, TB bacteria remain in dormant state in the body and to prevent this, it is necessary to get various blood tests or TST test done and if any test is positive then get X-ray done. Information regarding understanding the disease, its treatment and management will be given in various sessions in the two-day workshop, apart from this, the information about Ayurvedic management will be given in the workshop. Knowledge about various schemes related to TB of Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Health will be shared, a discussion on how to take Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s TB-free India campaign to the masses will be given. Ayurveda can contribute to TB-free India. In this regard, case studies done by AIIA will also be brought before the country and the world.

On this occasion, the Director of the Institute, Prof. Tanuja Manoj Nesari said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are on the way to eliminating TB by 2025 and Ayurveda is capable of playing an important role in this field. Praising the efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH, she said that the AIIA would inject new energy towards global resolutions in the fight against diseases like TB.

It is worth noting that efforts are being made in the institute for a long time in the direction of information, management and diagnosis of TB and a lot of success has been achieved in this. A large number of experts are participating in this workshop who are associated with both Ayurveda and Allopathy. On this occasion, the pledge of TB-free India was also taken.

On this occasion, Dr Raghuram Rao, Asst. Director General in National TB Elimination Program (NTEP), Dr. Raghu Arackal, Deputy Director General (Ayush) Directorate, Deans & other senior faculty members were also present. Prof. Jonah and Dr Kajaria coordinated the event.