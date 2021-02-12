All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) announces the 73rd Edition of ‘Labham’ for jewellers in Kolkata

Kolkata: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex trade body of the gems & jewellery industry, is organizing the 73rd edition of ‘Labham’ an educational seminar for jewellers in Kolkata from 4 PM onwards on 11th February 2021 at The Westin Hotel, Rajarhat. The event is going to be presented by World Gold Council, powered by Gemological Institute of America, Commodity Exchange Partner – NSE and supported by KNC.

The focus for this edition will be on Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Goods & Service Tax (GST), guidelines pertaining to hallmarking, business development amongst the key issues to be discussed. CA Bhavin Mehta and Vijay Soni will be the speakers for this session. In the presence of various industry stalwarts and Kolkata’s local jewellery association, members of the GJC board, zonal council members will be felicitated for their contribution in the year 2020 – 2021.Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Labham Convenor and Mr. Sahil Mehra , Labham – Co Convenor will play a very pivotal role during Labham as well in spurring the business in the Eastern Zonal Region. The COA members of GJC, Kamal Singhania, Siddhartha Sawansukha, Samar Kumar De and Sripal Dholakia will be responsible for taking the agenda ahead in the East region.

Labham is a highly beneficial educational programme tailor made for jewellers across India that provides guidance on the best practices to be adopted as well as the necessary compliance and regulations to be adhered to.Labham helps define business strategies in numerous ways as it provides an overview of Finance, Banking, Accounting, Direct/ Indirect Taxation, Regulatory Compliance, Operations Management, Standardization, Certification, etc. The programme has been developed and conceived for the industry, taking into accounts its needs and aims to empower the fraternity for the conduct of their businesses in an efficient manner as well as promote higher ethical standards and compliance within the industry with the objective to professionalize the same. The programme also highlights the avenues for raising finance which is vital for the growth of the business and overall industry.

Mr. Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC,said, “Kolkata is known for its finest jewellers and craftsman. In line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we aim to guide, impart knowledge, and empowerthe community through Labham, which will eventually contribute towards the growth and development of the industry. Over the years, we have witnessed how the programme has proved to be extremely beneficial in helping local businesses scale up all while adopting best practices and complying to all the prescribed guidelines. While it is essential to grow the business, it is also important to do so in an ethical, accountable and transparent manner.”

Mr. Sunil Poddar, Zonal Council Member – East, GJC added, “Organizing a programme like Labham in Kolkata essential to increase and sustain the growth of this industry, considering the kind of contribution that Kolkata has in the domestic gems & jewellery sector. With the majority of jewellery led businesses being family run, there is a need to infuse sound business models and professionalism into the industry.Labham will be a key instrument in bring about standardization and regulation in the industry.

GJC has designed various programme for the benefits of the jewellers. While the Labham day-long educational programme at various jewellery clusters of the country plays an important role in empowering the business community to manage their jewellery operations more effectively in respect of improved governance and ease of operations, The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS), GJC’s maiden B2B show will serves as a perfect platform for networking and encouraging business. Scheduled from 24th to 28th June 2021 at Nesco, Mumbai, and with more than 650 exhibitors and over 1400 booths, GJS is set to become a true benchmark of the Jewellery Industry and also the largest B2B show of the country.