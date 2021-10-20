New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of September, 2021increasedby 1point and 2 points to stand at 1067 (One thousand and sixty seven) and 1076 (One thousand and seventysix) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from Fuel & Light group and Clothing, Bedding &Footwear group to the extent of 1.93 & 1.86 points and 0.75 & 1.45 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of firewood, kerosene oil, shirting cloth cotton (mill), leather shoes/chappal,plastic shoes/chappal etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1to17 points in 16Statesanda decrease of 1to10 points in 4 States. Karnataka with 1244 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 856 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 12 points in 16Statesanda decrease of 1to8 points in 4 States. Karnataka with 1239 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 881 points stood at the bottom.

Shri D.P.S.Negi, Principal Labour & Employment Advisor said that amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Himachal Pradesh State (17&12points respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of pulses, mustard-oil, milk, vegetables & fruits, kerosene-oil, shirting cloth cotton (mill), plastic chappal, bus fare etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Tamilnadu State(10 points) and for Rural Labourersby Andhra Pradesh & Tamilnadu States(8 points each)mainly due to fall in the prices of rice,jowar, bajra, ragi, tur dal, meat goat, onion, chillies-green/dry, tamarind, vegetables & fruits etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 2.89% &3.16% in September, 2021compared to3.90% & 3.97% respectively in August, 2021 and 6.25% and 6.10% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 0.50% &0.70% in September, 2021 compared to2.13% & 2.32% respectively in August, 2021 and 7.65% &7.61% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers Aug.,2021 Sept.,2021 Aug.,2021 Sept.,2021 General Index 1066 1067 1074 1076 Food 1007 1004 1014 1011 Pan, Supari, etc. 1818 1826 1830 1838 Fuel & Light 1150 1173 1145 1169 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1079 1090 1097 1112 Miscellaneous 1120 1128 1123 1130