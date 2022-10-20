ALL-INDIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS FOR AGRICULTURAL AND RURAL LABOURERS – SEPTEMBER, 2022

New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of September, 2022 increased by 9 points each to stand at 1149 (One thousand one hundred and forty nine) and 1161 (One thousand one hundred and sixty one) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.12 & 6.92 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, ghee, salt, onion, chillies dry, sugar, vegetables & fruits, gur, etc.

The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 14 points in 19 States and a decrease of 2 points in Assam State. Tamilnadu with 1321 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 908 points stood at the bottom. In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 14 points in 19 States and a decrease of 1 point in Assam State. Tamilnadu with 1310 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 957 points stood at the bottom. Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Haryana (14 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, milk, onion, chillies dry, vegetables & fruits, firewood, etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Assam State (2 & 1 points respectively) mainly due to fall in the prices of meat goat, chillies green, pan-leaf, vegetables & fruits, firewood etc. Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 7.69% & 7.90% in September, 2022 compared to 6.94% & 7.26% respectively in August, 2022 and 2.89% and 3.16% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 7.47% & 7.52% in September, 2022 compared to 6.16% & 6.21% respectively in August, 2022 and 0.50% & 0.70% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers August, 2022 September, 2022 August, 2022 September, 2022 General Index 1140 1149 1152 1161 Food 1069 1079 1077 1087 Pan, Supari, etc. 1919 1919 1929 1928 Fuel & Light 1267 1274 1259 1266 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1198 1206 1235 1243 Miscellaneous 1200 1205 1206 1211