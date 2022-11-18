ALL-INDIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS FOR AGRICULTURAL AND RURAL LABOURERS – OCTOBER, 2022

New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of October, 2022 increased by 10 points and 9 points to stand at 1159 (One thousand one hundred and fifty nine) and 1170 (One thousand one hundred and seventy) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 9.15 & 8.35 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, ghee, fish fresh/dry, poultry, onion, chillies dry, mixed spices, vegetables & fruits, gur, etc.

The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 20 States. Tamilnadu with 1337 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 913 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 15 points in 19 States while it remained stationary for Kerala State. Tamilnadu with 1325 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 962 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Tamilnadu (16 points) and for Rural Labourers by Tamilnadu, Tripura & West Bengal States (15 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, fish fresh, onion, chillies dry, vegetables & fruits, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 7.22% & 7.34% in October, 2022 compared to 7.69% & 7.90% respectively in September, 2022 and 2.76% and 3.12% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 7.05% & 7.00% in October, 2022 compared to 7.47% & 7.52% respectively in September, 2022 and 0.39% & 0.59% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers September, 2022 October, 2022 September, 2022 October, 2022 General Index 1149 1159 1161 1170 Food 1079 1093 1087 1100 Pan, Supari, etc. 1919 1925 1928 1935 Fuel & Light 1274 1274 1266 1267 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1206 1213 1243 1250 Miscellaneous 1205 1208 1211 1213

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of November, 2022 will be released on 20th December, 2022.