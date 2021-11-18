All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers – October, 2021

New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of October, 2021increasedby 14pointseach to stand at 1081 (One thousand and eighty one) and 1090 (One thousand and ninety) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from Food group to the extent of 12.02 & 11.70 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of vegatables & fruits, wheat-atta, pulses, onion, meat-goat, fish-fresh, mustard-oil, sugar, gur,chillies-green/dry etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 5 to 22 points in 19 States and a decrease of 5 points in Manipur State. Karnataka with 1254 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 870 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 4 to 22 points in 19 States and a decrease of 5 points in Manipur State. Karnataka with 1252 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 900 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir(22 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of vegetables & fruits, onion, mustard-oil, plastic shoes etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Manipur State (5 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, fish-fresh, firewood, vegetables & fruits etc.

Shri D.P.S. Negi, Principal Labour & Employment Advisor & Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) said that point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 2.76% &3.12% in October, 2021 compared to 2.89% & 3.16% respectively in September, 2021 and 6.59% and 6.45% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 0.39% &0.59% in October, 2021 compared to 0.50% & 0.70% respectively in September, 2021 and 7.96% & 7.92% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers Sept.,2021 Oct.,2021 Sept.,2021 Oct.,2021 General Index 1067 1081 1076 1090 Food 1004 1021 1011 1028 Pan, Supari, etc. 1826 1835 1838 1846 Fuel & Light 1173 1175 1169 1171 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1090 1096 1112 1120 Miscellaneous 1128 1133 1130 1135