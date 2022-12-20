All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers For Agricultural And Rural Labourers – November, 2022

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of November, 2022 increased by 8 points each to stand at 1167 (One thousand one hundred and sixty seven) and 1178 (One thousand one hundred and seventy eight) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 4.05 & 3.56 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, pulses, meat goat, mustard-oil, milk, ghee, onion, chillies dry, mixed spices, tea-readymade, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 17 States and a decrease of 1 to 9 points in 3 States. Tamil Nadu with 1345 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 912 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 18 States and a decrease of 5 to 9 points in 2 States. Tamil Nadu with 1333 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 965 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Bihar State (16 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, maize, fish fresh, onion, firewood, vegetables & fruits, etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Assam State (9 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, fish-fresh, firewood, vegetables & fruits etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.87% & 6.99% in November, 2022 compared to 7.22% & 7.34% respectively in October, 2022 and 3.02% and 3.38% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, food inflation stood at 6.19% & 6.05% in November, 2022 compared to 7.05% & 7.00% respectively in October, 2022 and 0.88% & 1.07% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers October, 2022 November, 2022 October, 2022 November, 2022 General Index 1159 1167 1170 1178 Food 1093 1098 1100 1105 Pan, Supari, etc. 1925 1941 1935 1950 Fuel & Light 1274 1285 1267 1277 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1213 1223 1250 1261 Miscellaneous 1208 1224 1213 1228

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of December, 2022 will be released on 20th January, 2023.