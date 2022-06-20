ALL-INDIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS FOR AGRICULTURAL AND RURAL LABOURERS – MAY, 2022

New Delhi :The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of May, 2022 increased by 11 points & 12 points to stand at 1119 (One thousand one hundred and nineteen) and 1131 (One thousand one hundred and thirty one) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.44 & 7.65 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, milk, meat-goat, fish fresh/dry, chillies dry, mixed spices, vegetables & fruits, etc.

The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 20 points in 20 States. Tamilnadu with 1294 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 883 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 19 points in 20 States. Tamilnadu with 1281 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 934 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Kerala (20 & 19 points respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, topioca, fish fresh/dry, chillies dry, vegetables & fruits, bus fare, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.67% & 7.00% in May, 2022 compared to 6.44% & 6.67% respectively in April, 2022 and 2.94% and 3.12% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.44% & 5.51% in May, 2022 compared to 5.29% & 5.35% respectively in April, 2022 and 1.54% & 1.73% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group

Agricultural Labourers

Rural Labourers

April, 2022

May, 2022

April, 2022

May, 2022

General Index

1108

1119

1119

1131

Food

1035

1046

1043

1054

Pan, Supari, etc.

1917

1912

1926

1922

Fuel & Light

1233

1251

1226

1243

Clothing, Bedding &Footwear

1162

1174

1195

1209

Miscellaneous

1177

1185

1181

1189

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of June, 2022 will be released on 20thJuly, 2022.