All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers For Agricultural And Rural Labourers – June, 2022

New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of June, 2022 increased by 6 points each to stand at 1125 (One thousand one hundred and twenty five) and 1137 (One thousand one hundred and thirty seven) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 3.69 & 3.79 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, maize, milk, meat-goat, fish fresh, poultry, chillies dry, mixed spices, vegetables & fruits, etc.

The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 19 States while it remained stationary for Jammu & Kashmir State. Tamilnadu with 1299 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 884 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 20 States. Tamilnadu with 1289 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 935 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Kerala State and for Rural Labourers, it was experienced by Madhya Pradesh (10 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of jowar, topioca, fish fresh, chillies dry, vegetables & fruits, plastic shoes, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.43% & 6.76% in June, 2022 compared to 6.67% & 7.00% respectively in May, 2022 and 3.83% and 4.00% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.09% & 5.16% in June, 2022 compared to 5.44% & 5.51% respectively in May, 2022 and 2.67% & 2.86% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers May, 2022 June, 2022 May, 2022 June, 2022 General Index 1119 1125 1131 1137 Food 1046 1052 1054 1060 Pan, Supari, etc. 1912 1911 1922 1920 Fuel & Light 1251 1261 1243 1254 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1174 1183 1209 1218 Miscellaneous 1185 1191 1189 1196

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of July, 2022 will be released on 18thAugust, 2022.