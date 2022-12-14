New Delhi : The all India coal production in the year 2021-2022 was 778.19 Million Tonne (MT) in comparison to 716.083 MT in the year 2020-2021. Further, in the current financial year (upto November’22), the country has produced about 524.2 MT of coal as compared to about 448.1 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 17%. Central Electricity Authority (CEA) informed that the coal stock available at coal based thermal power plants in the country is about 31 MT as on 07.12.2022, which is sufficient for an average of about 11 days at a requirement of 85% PLF. As such, there is no coal shortage in the country.

The details of coal based power generation, total generation and percentage of generation from coal vis-à-vis total generation in the country during 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 (April to November) are given as under.

Fuel 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (April to November)* Coal based generation (Billion Units) 950.9 1041.5 747.8 Total Generation (Billion Units) 1381.9 1491.9 1089.9 % of Coal based Generation 68.8 69.8 68.6

* Provisional

