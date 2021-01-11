All higher educational institutions in Odisha to reopen from today with all COVID19 restrictions

Bhubaneswar: After a gap of nearly 10 months, all higher educational institutions including engineering colleges to reopen from today to conduct physical classes with all COVID19 restrictions in place. All higher educational institutions including engineering colleges, OUAT and Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University to reopen from today with all COVID19 restrictions in place .

Physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses will commence from today. Similarly, technical universities, engineering/professional colleges, diploma/post diploma institutions of the state under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) Department will commence their physical classroom teaching for the final year students of PG/UG/Diploma/Post diploma programmes from today.

