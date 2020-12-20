All GPs of Odisha will have BroadBand Connectivity by 2021: IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera

Bhubaneswar: All Gram Panchayats of Odisha will have broadband connectivity by 2021, declared Electronics and information Technology Minister of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera. Addressing the Odisha Development Global Forum through Video Conferencing, Shri Behera assured of developing digital infrastructure at Panchayat level. Organised by Odisha Society of Americas’ (OSA) library chapter Odisha Public Library Initiative (OPLI) the forum was attended by expert thought leaders on Odisha’s Development and Library Movement lovers across the globe.

Appreciating the Library initiative initiated by OSA Guest Speaker Odisha Government’s Principal Secretary, Revenue, Disaster Management and Culture, Bishnupada Sethi, stressed the need of popularising the concept of Public Libraries. Delivering his speech, during the online Conclave renowned litterateur Prof. Damodar Acharya asserts that IIT Alumnis will extend allout support to OSA and OPLI in sensitising school students to develop the habit of reading. BDO of Nuagaon in Phulbani Manoj Tripathy, who was instrumental in establishing OSA’s Model Library at Sulipada in Mayurbhanj district and four other libraries under MGNREGAS scheme in Phulbani District, shared his pioneering experience about Library endeavour. Additional Secretary of Government of Odisha in charge of MGNREGAS Dr. Manas Ranjan Debata lauded the effort of OSA in spreading Library culture in the nook and corner of the state. All 139 Panchayat level Libraries in Sambalpur District are going to be functional by 26th January 2021 under MGNREGAS Scheme, Shri Debata informed.

The Chief Organiser of the Summit and President of OSA Kuku Das, proposed to set up at least one ICT enabled library in all 30 districts of Odisha with internet connectivity and suggested to put all libraries under one umbrella programme entitled “Mo Library”. Conducting the proceedings of the Forum , Prof Chitta Baral invited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s intervention and appealed him to attach high priority to the OSA’s agenda for Odisha’s growth.

Ace anchor Prashant Bhuyan co –ordinated the Library session. Galaxy of Dignitaries who attended the brainstorming internet Event include Former Director of NIIT Prof. Sunil Sarangi, Former DG Election Commission of India Prasanna Dash, Nalini Patnaik, Vivek Das, Sudhir Raut, Nishikant Sahoo, Dr. Basant Parida, Ajay Mohanty, Dr. Debendra Majhi, Anil Patnaik, Utkal Nayak, Kunna Dash, Arun Praharaj, Saswat Padhi, Susmita Rajhans and Dr. Sital Kumar.

