Bhubaneswar: All four newly-elected members of Rajya Sabha from Odisha – Muzibulla Khan, Mamata Mohanta, Sujeet Kumar & Subhash Chandra Singh find place in various Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Muzibulla Khan: Energy

Mamata Mohanta: Soccial Justice and Empowerment

Sujeet Kumar: Rural Development

Subhash Chandra Singh: Water Resoruces

