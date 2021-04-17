“All districts must adopt ‘best practices’ for Corona control”- Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dewas and Chhindwara districts have done a good job for Corona control. The positivity rate of Corona has decreased significantly in these districts, new cases are coming down and recovery is improving steadily. Other districts should also apply the best practices being adopted here. Corona curfew, strictness on masks and extensive surveys are effective in preventing Corona infection.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all ministers in-charge of the districts are doing good work in their areas. Home Isolation system should be made effective in every district. Patients should be consulted at least twice a day in addition to medicine, consultation and monitoring. The ministers in charge should also talk to of home isolation patients.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state through video conferencing from his residence today. Ministers in charge joined the video conference from their respective districts. Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang joined from Bhopal, Shri Tulsi Silavat from Indore, Shri Arvind Singh Bhadoria from Jabalpur, Shri Pradyuman Singh from Gwalior, Shri Mohan Yadav from Ujjain, Shri Inder Singh Parmar from Shajapur, Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia from Shivpuri, Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha from Neemuch, Shri Hardeep Singh Dung from Khargone, Shri Ramkhelavan Patel from Rewa, Shri Bisahulal Singh from Shahdol, Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary from Raisen, Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Rajgarh, Shri Kamal Patel from Betul, Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Dhar, Shri Jagdish Devda from Ratlam, Shri Ramkishore Kanwre from Seoni, Sushri Meena Singh from Umaria, Shri Brijendra Singh from Ashoknagar and Shri Prem Singh Patel from Barwani. Among those who took part in the video conference were Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Rajesh Rajaura besides all concerned officers.



Good work done in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara and Dewas



Good work has been done for Corona control in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara and Dewas districts. There has been a steady decline in the positivity rate in all these districts, new cases have come down and a large number of patients have recovered. In Khandwa, the positivity rate has gone down to 4.6 percent, 19 new cases have come up and 24 patients have been cured. Similarly, in Burhanpur the positivity rate is 4.90 percent, 28 new patients have arrived and 30 patients have been cured. Despite being close to Maharashtra border, Corona has been controlled effectively in Burhanpur. In Chhindwara district, the positivity rate has been reduced to 9.73 percent, which was quite high earlier. As many as 75 new cases have come up while 185 patients have been cured. The positivity rate of Dewas is 6.91 percent, 35 new patients have come up here while 165 patients have been cured.



59 thousand 183 active cases



There are 59 thousand 183 active cases in the state. As many as 11 thousand 45 new cases have come up. The positivity rate is 18.6 percent. In terms of infection, Madhya Pradesh stands sixth in the country. 68 percent of active patients are in home isolation and 32 percent are in hospitals.



Adequate availability of Oxygen and injection, spoke to Union Minister Shri Sadanand Gowda



There is sufficient availability of oxygen and Remdesivir injection in the state. 20 thousand injections are being received from the SUN Pharma Company. An order of 50,000 injections has been given to Mylan company. One lakh injections more are being ordered. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also spoke to Union Minister of Fertilizers and Chemicals Shri Sadanand Gowda during the video conference for the availability of Remdesivir injection. Shri Gowda assured that adequate number of injections will be provided to Madhya Pradesh.



Maximum cases in Bhopal



A district-wise review has revealed that there are maximum 1681 new cases of Corona in Bhopal. There are 1679 cases in Indore, 724 in Jabalpur, 692 in Gwalior, 278 in Sagar, 275 in Ujjain, 257 in Shajapur, 246 in Shivpuri, 228 in Katni, 218 in Khargone, 216 in Narsinghpur, 208 in Satna, 198 in Shahdol, 193 in Raisen, 187 in Chhatarpur, 185 in Rajgarh, 170 in Betul, 164 in Panna, 162 in Dhar, 158 in Ratlam, 152 in Vidisha, 148 in Seoni, 146 in Umaria, 142 in Guna, 142 in Tikamgarh, 128 in Damoh, 126 in Rewa and 123 in Anuppur.



Instructions issued



Ensure telemedicine facility in Home Isolation.



Work from home arrangement (excluding essential services) by government employees in Bhopal.



All exams to be held through open book and online from home.



Person should stay at home after giving sample.



Build Isolation Centers in villages where Corona cases are high.



Isolate labourers coming from other states in the village.



Local Crisis Management Committees should hold discussion with the public and take decision on Corona curfew.



Make arrangements for testing and quarantine of people returning from Kumbh.



If their Corona test is negative and they have symptoms of Corona, then treatment should be started.



CT scan machines should be functional in every district soon.



Emergency recruitments of medical, para medical staff should be made.



Support of self-help groups should also be sought with Corona Volunteers to generate public awareness.



Celebrate all festivals at home.

