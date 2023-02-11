Alkesh Kumar Sharma inaugurates 1stInternational Conference on Digital Skilling which is lead event of G20

The Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma has said that Digital Skilling, Up-skilling and Re-skilling are critical to maintain and expand persons’ capabilities and employability to participate in rapidly changing economy. He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the lead event of G20, the 1st International Conference on Communication, Electronics and Digital Technologies – NICE-DT 2023 and Digital Skilling organized by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), here today. The Chairman, NCVET, Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Director AI, SHS UNESCO, Dr. M. Squicciarini, Director General NIELIT, Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Secretary, MeitY in his inaugural address said that advancing Digital Economy needs both future ready workforce and digital ready masses (citizens). He congratulated NIELIT for registering tremendous growth in the capacity building and skilling. He added that NIELIT through its high end training & skilling programs is stepping towards the achievement of generating quality manpower in line with the themes of the Trillion-dollar digital economy. He also highlighted the greater digital connectivity so as to connect with the last habitat of this country. He congratulated NIELIT for training around 8 million candidates in the last ten years.

Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma addressing the 1st International Conference on Communication, Electronics and Digital Technologies

While unveiling the 1st InternationalJournal of Digital Technologies and Abstract Book, the dignitaries congratulated NIELIT for publishing the International Journal of Digital Technologies which is one of its kind.

Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi addressing the 1st International Conference on Communication, Electronics and Digital Technologies

The Chairman, NCVET, Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi in his address stressed upon adoption of best practices and creation of replicable model in digital skilling and technologies. He appreciated the journey of NIELIT in skilling and capacity building ranging from certificate, diploma, UG, PG and Doctorate level.

Additional Secretary, MeitY, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of NIELIT and said that the 1st International Conference on Digital Skilling under NICE-DT23, organized by NIELIT is expected to provide a platform and firmly built the foundation for collaboration and knowledge-sharing with stakeholders. He extended an appeal to the aspiring students to take up the Future Skills Prime courses. He also mentioned that this conference of NIELIT is the lead of event of G20 and is also one of the part of the G20 event being organized by the MeitY in coming days.

Dr. M. Squicciarini addressing the 1st International Conference on Communication, Electronics and Digital Technologies

Director AI SHS UNESCO, Dr. M. Squicciarini said that “understanding what we need to live, work, and thrive in the digital era to inform education, industry, labor and skills, and inclusion policies’ is pivotal in achieving digital skilling for all. She added that understanding of skills demand and the skills needed to thrive in the digital era help assess and built the gaps.

During the day-one of the 1st International Conference on Digital Technologies, Prof. K.K. Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In his address, he asserted that striking an apt balance with the technologies is essential to leverage its positive behavior on our lives and Society. He added that skilling combined together with knowledge and technology will provide an inclusive platform for quality learning.

The inaugural session of day-one was followed by the Technical Sessions and presentation of research papers by authors, and day-two comprised of Panel Discussions on topics, Framework for Mutual Recognition of Skills; Digital Skills for All and Advanced and Emerging Skills.

Director General, NIELIT, Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi said that “the conference on Digital Technologies & Digital Skilling that had spread across two days has a special emphasis on knowledge sharing by researchers across the globe and generation of skilled manpower thereby filling up of the gap in the skilled manpower vis-à-vis industry demand in a scenariowherein India holds presidency of G20. He also appreciated and expressed thanks to the Springer who accepted the selected papers of NICE-DT’23 for its book series “Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems”. He added that this international conference is 1st version of the conference in the history of NIELIT and will depict the Academic face of the NIELIT, besides its core competency in the area of Capacity Building & Skilling.

He further added that, the International Conference will act as an enabler for cultivation of the collaboration among stakeholders in the field of digital skilling and digital technologies at both national and international level. The insights presented by the eminent panelists from India and abroad, during the panel discussions will facilitate conceptualization of the blueprint for creating “Global Future Ready Workforce” there by contributing towards the achievement of building India as the skillingcapitaloftheWorld.

During the Conference 60 authors presented their Research Papers on topics like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Analytics, Cyber Security & Forensic, Network and Mobile Security, Advanced Computing- Cloud Computing & Quantum Computing VLSI & Semiconductors, Electronics System, IOT, EdgeAI, Assistive Technology for Divyangjan (People with disabilities), Blockchain and Software Technology, Digital Technologies for Future/ Biotechnology, Strategy for Digital Skilling for building a global Future Ready workforce.

In the inaugural session of the two-day long event, the participants were also addressed by Dr. M.P. Pillai, Executive Director, NIELIT Calicut, Prof. S.N. Singh, Director, ABV-IIITM, Gwalior, Prof. RajkumarBuyya, University of Melbourne, Dr. Yehya Al-Marzooqi, Executive Director, Advisory Unit, Tawazun Council, UAE, Dr. Dennis Hu, President, FCCI, Taiwan, Dr. YumnamJayanta Singh who presented their insights and asserted upon the amalgamation of Skill+Knowledge+Technology to reap the benefits.

NIELIT is an autonomous Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and is engaged in Capacity Building and Skill Development of youth all over India. The inclusion of various new campuses of NIELIT has added another feather in its cap and is further augmented by the launch of Virtual Academy. NIELIT has PAN India presence through 47 own Centres and about 5000 training /facilitation partners.

NIELIT is working in unison with its network of training partners in taking forward ‘Digital India’, ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’, towards the development of an empowered society. At NIELIT, internal capacities are being augmented through training of Master Trainers in niche areas such as Blockchain, Robotics, AI, Mobile Application Development, Cloud Computing, IoT, e-Waste, Cyber Security, Mobile Handset Design, etc. Besides, NIELIT in collaboration with IBM, Microsoft etc. is working on strategies for skilling and empowerment of youth especially in urban and rural India.