Alexzandar Das Conferred with Best Inspirational Educator Award

Bhubaneswar: Alexzandar Das, chairman of the prestigious Kalinga Group of Institutions in Jajpur, has been awarded with the Best Inspiring Educationist Award. This honor was presented during the 13th anniversary celebration of Interview Times, one of the state’s leading magazines, held on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar. The award was conferred by the Chief Guest, Mr. Raghubar Das, Governor of Odisha, recognizing Mr. Das as one of the top 20 distinguished personalities in diverse fields.

Alexzandar Das’s vision of creating jobs rather than chasing them, even at a young age, laid the foundation for the success of the Kalinga Group of Institutions, which has since grown into an educational powerhouse. The institution’s innovative teaching methods, focus on entrepreneurship, and its efforts to nurture creativity among students have earned it a unique standing throughout Odisha. His contributions extend beyond education to environmental sustainability, technological advancement, and promoting spirituality—further reasons for his recognition today.

The event was graced by several eminent figures, including Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera (Jajpur MP), Dr. B.K. Das (DG, DRDO), Mr. Kishore Basa (National Monuments Authority), Mr. Pankaj Mohanty (Chairman, MGM Minerals), renowned Odissi dancer PadmaShri Aruna Mohanty, Mr. P.L. Hanshda (President, Paradip Port Authority), Dr. Prabodh Mohanty (Head, UCCI), and Mr. Parthajit Patnaik (Chairman, Falcon Group). After the announcement of Mr. Das’s award, an outpouring of congratulations flowed from intellectuals, students, staff, and well-wishers alike.