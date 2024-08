Cuttack: Alert issued for several districts (Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara) as water level in Mahanadi is rising due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area; today, at 8 am, 5.78 lakh cusec of water in river Mahanadi was flowing at Mundali.