Akshay Singh, a young cyclist enthusiast from Kanpur (U.P.) who lost his right leg in a train accident

New Delhi : Akshay Singh a young cyclist enthusiast from Kanpur lost his right leg in a train accident in his teenage while returning from Allahabad. The incident was a big setback for the family and for the young boy who was aspiring to inch his name in the world cycling canvas.

But he never let this disability change his goals of life and he continued to pursue his passion of cycling along with his studies. During the course of time Akshay and his parents came to know about ALIMCO and approached the prosthetic professional of ALIMCO for fitting of newly developed high end prosthesis.

right leg amputee Shri Akshay was examined and fitted with ALIMCO made below knee prosthesis under the ADIP scheme of government of India and followed by GAIT training programme. later on same August 2019 Akshay Singh attempted the Limca book of records for cycling from Kanpur to India Gate New Delhi in record 64 hours time and successfully able to achieve the record.