Akashvani Hosts Large-Scale Health Camps, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs & Yoga Sessions under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, Akashvani, New Delhi organized two day large-scale preventive health check-up camps, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, and yoga training sessions for Safai Mitras during 1-2 October, 2024. Under this campaign, free eye, dental, gynecological, skin, gastrointestinal, and general check-ups were arranged by several hospitals for our Swachhata Heroes on 30th September and 1st October at Akashvani Premises.

Akashvani & ESIC join hands for safai mitras health

A collaboration was also established with ESIC Hospital and Medical College, Faridabad (NIT), for a long-term association with the Safai Mitras. ESIC provided free on-the-spot registration, OPD slips for general consultation and prescriptions from general physicians, and referrals for specialist consultations (as needed) for our Safai Mitras. A medical file was created for each Safai Mitra to keep all their prescriptions and test reports organized.

Free health tests and ABHA enrollment

Blood testing facilities were provided by Dr. Lal Pathlabs for 200 sanitation workers, security guards, outsourced drivers, and MTS employees working in the complex, free of charge. On 1st October, a booth was set up to create awareness and provide a live demonstration of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and ABHA Card benefits, along with fresh enrollment for eligible beneficiaries at Akashvani Bhawan for Safai Mitras and other staff of Prasar Bharati.

Yoga training and fraud awareness session for sanitation workers

To raise awareness about the benefits of yoga among sanitation workers, a yoga training session was organized in association with a team of students from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga for all sanitation workers in offices. Additionally, an interactive session on fraud awareness was organized in collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. It was attended by around 50 officials.

Free gynecological check-up for female safai mitras at suraksha shivir

At the Suraksha Shivir, a free gynecological check-up was provided for female Safai Mitras in collaboration with Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. This initiative aimed to promote women’s health and well-being among sanitation workers, ensuring they have access to essential medical care. The event not only offered vital health services but also raised awareness about women’s health issues, encouraging Safai Mitras to prioritize their health and seek regular medical check-ups.

Free eye test facility provided for safai mitras at suraksha shivir

To ensure that our SafaiMitras achieve perfect 6/6 vision, a free eye test facility was offered by M/s Lawrence & Mayo during the Suraksha Shivir. This initiative underscores the importance of eye health among sanitation workers, providing them with access to essential vision care.

Swachhata selfie point set up at Akashvani Directorate

A ‘Swachhata Selfie Point‘ has been established at the Akashvani Directorate to promote cleanliness and encourage community participation in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This engaging initiative invites employees and visitors to take selfies at the designated point, fostering a sense of pride in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. By sharing their selfies on social media with the hashtag #SwachhataSelfie, participants can spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness and inspire others to join the movement.

Akashvani’s initiatives under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign reflect a strong commitment to the health and well-being of sanitation workers. By organizing large-scale preventive health check-up camps, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, and yoga training sessions, Akashvani not only promotes physical health but also fosters a sense of community and support among the workers. These efforts enhance awareness about health issues, encourage healthy practices, and ultimately contribute to building a cleaner and healthier environment for all.