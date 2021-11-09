Akash Dasnayak Organizes Free Health Camp For Old Age Home Residents On Birthday

Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia actor, activist, and Mo-College Chairperson, Akash Dasnayak organized a free eye and health check-up camp for the residents of Shree Krishna Anand Old Age Care, Nuagaon, Bhubaneswar, on the eve of his birthday, on Friday, 17th of September, 2021.

Dasnayak’s charitable initiative, Udra, collaborated with doctors from Bhumika Eye Hospital and Shree Hospital for the occasion to set up kiosks within the old age home premises. Senior residents of the old age home as well as people from adjoining areas lined up in front of these kiosks and got themselves diagnosed and treated for various ailments. Free medicines were distributed among the patients as well.

Dasnayak also spent time conversing with the residents and inquiring about their health. Residents expressed their happiness on being able to spend time with him and receive free medical check-up. They also presented enthralling cultural performances. Dasnayak’s wife, Subhrajyoti Hati, also took part in the event.

Dasnayak has been associated with the old age home for a few years now and has conducted other philanthropic initiatives for the inmates via Udra previously. Udra has a dedicated team of 20-25 volunteers and organizes a clothes donation drive titled “Thiley Diya Na Thile Niya”, special initiatives for disadvantaged children, and sapling plantation drives every year across the state.

