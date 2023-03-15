Akasa Air will connect Bhubaneshwar to Pune and Bengaluru with daily direct flights starting 17 April 2023

CHENNAI: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, announced the addition of Bhubaneshwar as its 16th destination to its fast-growing network. The airline will operate flights between Pune-Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar from 17 April 2023 with a total of 14 weekly flights.

The launch to Bhubaneshwar marks Akasa Air’s foray into the state of Orissa embodying the airline’s commitment to strengthen its operations across the country. It is Akasa Air’s constant endeavour to improve air travel accessibility by establishing a strong national presence and providing linkages from metros to tier 2 and 3 cities.

Commenting on the launch, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “As the fastest growing airline in the country we are delighted to add Bhubaneshwar to our ever-expanding network, marking our arrival in Orissa. Bhubaneshwar is a scenic green and clean city with a strong cultural heritage rooted in ancient temples and rich architecture. Having seamless connectivity at affordable fares across major cities such as Bengaluru and Pune will boost travel and tourism for the historic city, and we look forward to adding more destinations to the flight map of the country.”

