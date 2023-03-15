Akasa Air enters West Bengal; marks Bagdogra as its 15th destination

CHENNAI: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, today announced the addition of its 15th domestic destination – Bagdogra, to its fast-growing network. The airline will operate non-stop daily flights between Bagdogra and Bengaluru starting 17th April 2023. This network expansion is a significant milestone, marking the airline’s entry into the state of West Bengal which will allow it to strengthen its domestic presence in the eastern part of the country.

The launch of operations from Bagdogra will also enhance connectivity between several nearby districts in the state of West Bengal, to Bengaluru which is one of India’s most prominent metro cities.

Within seven months of commencing operations, the airline has built a strong national presence with its growing network and connecting metros to tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “ We are delighted to announce services from Bagdogra, our first destination in the state of West Bengal. Known for its serene landscapes and expansive tea estates, Bagdogra has been garnering growing interest among travellers from across the country. The hill station also serves as a getaway to the northeastern states of India and the improvement in air connectivity will further boost the economic activity in the city. We are confident that travellers on this route will appreciate our service and offerings”

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has carried over 1 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 700 weekly flights connecting 15 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bagdogra, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.

Bookings for flights on Akasa Air are available on its website – www.akasaair.com, Android & IOS app as well as through travel agents and several OTAs across the country.