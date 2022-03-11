AKAM Iconic Week Celebrations of Ministry of Coal Concludes Today with variety Functions

New Delhi: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week celebrations of the Ministry of Coal organized in New Delhi will be concluding today with a variety of functions.

Talk by Dr. Vaibhav Chaturvedi on the topic “The Future of India’s Energy Systems under a Net zero future”, declamation contest for the employees of the Ministry and PSUs on the theme “Coal & Climate Change – Indian Perspective” are some of the highlights of the concluding day’s function. Secretary, Ministry of Coal Dr. Anil Kumar Jain will be addressing the valedictory session and distribute prizes to winners of different competitions.

The week -long celebrations was inaugurated by Minster of state for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve in a glittering ceremony at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here on 7th March 2022. Screening of short films by Coal India Ltd and NLC India Ltd on sustainable mining, talks by experts on coal and allied sectors, blood donation camps etc. were some of the highlights of the AKAM Iconic Week celebrations of the Ministry of Coal.