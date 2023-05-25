Ajay Tirkey, Secretary DoLR, GoI addresses “National Conference of State Agriculture Secretaries & State Revenue Secretaries on Digital Crop Survey”

Sh. Ajay Tirkey, Secretary DoLR, GoI addressed the “National Conference of State Agriculture Secretaries & State Revenue Secretaries on #DigitalCropSurvey” held at New Delhi Today.
He shared that the Digital crop survey will serve as the first chapter in converging our efforts for the future of governance in India. Agri stack is the first step towards connecting the land records data to agriculture data.
Sh. Ajay Tirkey, Secretary DoLR, GoI addressed the “National Conference of State Agriculture Secretaries & State Revenue Secretaries on #DigitalCropSurvey” held at New Delhi Today.