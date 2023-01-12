Ajanta Shoes launches the country’s first AI inspired smart shoes

Mumbai : Ajanta Shoes, the 66-year-old legacy footwear brand, has once again revolutionized the country’s footwear market by introducing the first ‘made in India’ smart shoe, the NAVIGATOR, which arguably is the biggest disruptor in the footwear industry of the country so far. The smart shoe is inspired by artificial intelligence powered by gyroscopic technology. The smart shoe NAVIGATOR alongside an athleisure line titled Impakto was also showcased today in the august presence of ace cricketer, former captain of the Indian cricket team and Ex-BCCI president Mr. Sourav Ganguly and Mr. Sagnik Banik, Managing Director of Ajanta Shoes and Founder of Impakto.

The NAVIGATOR demonstrates leaps in the progress that has been made by Ajanta in the integration of technology and footwear. The smart shoe offers features like more accurate step tracking, workout tracking, Fall Detection, quick call dial, access to music apps and websites, and other customizations, all of which can be done by simple taps or gestures of the feet. This development has been made possible by Ajanta’s dedication to utilizing cutting-edge technology, which is supported by the formidable research and development team of Impakto, which never lacks for innovative ideas. The smart shoe is made in India, with most components sourced from within the country, capitalizing on the enormous potential for technological innovation that exists within the country’s manufacturing sector.

Mr. Sagnik Banik, Managing Director of Ajanta Shoes, and Founder of Impakto, said on the occasion, “Ajanta has always developed innovative product offerings over the years, driven by customer demand in response to shifts in consumer tastes and preferences. The Impakto line has been developed to inspire a common to be an athlete. This was done with an understanding of the most advanced way of shoe production. The Navigator is geared to revolutionize the footwear industry as the only smart shoe, created with predominantly Indian resources and manufactured in India.”

Impakto, a homegrown brand, apart from reinventing the athleisure category, has been promoting the youthful verve of the country by supporting b-boying artists and rappers for a long time. The Impakto promoted dancers have even been featured in the Olympic social media pages this year. Products like the Shoeger Daddy, Space Runner, Phoenix and Barefoot Gym Shoe are shining examples of how the brand has its eyes set on the future. The soles are constructed to serve specific purposes from dancing to running to gyming. Adhering to feet anatomy the Impakto range is symbolized by seamless integration of versatility, stability, and flexibility.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sourav Ganguly, the brand ambassador of Ajanta, shared, “It is an absolute pleasure to be associated with the launch of the first smart shoe made in India. Sagnik had shared his vision with me in the early stages of the research, and it was very intriguing. I am glad to see the spirit of innovation and excellence in the product. This is a huge technological leap for the footwear segment in India. I wish the team Ajanta a resounding success in this endeavour.”

Ajanta’s emphasis had consistently been on high-quality products at a reasonable price. The company has lived up to the trust of the people throughout the journey, expanding its portfolio, diversifying its product range, and exceeding the expectations of the customers. The company is determined to set the standard for adopting innovative technology for the comfort and convenience of customers. From 2022 to 2027, the Indian footwear market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.77 percent. Ajanta is strategically positioned to capitalize on the expanding footwear market in India and capture a larger market share through their aggressive expansion drive across India. Ajanta has firmly established itself as a national brand with Pan-India reach, boosting of a production capacity of 5.9 million pairs per month across three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and a nationwide network of over 1000 distributors and 35,000 retailers. The brand is targeting a turnover of INR 500 CR for the year 2023-23 and will be looking to expand aggressively in newer markets. The group will aim for a turnover of INR 700 crores for Fy 2023 -24. Additionally, Ajanta currently exports to the GCC, Africa, and Australia and operates 137 stores in India, selling over 10,000 pairs of its 160 SKUs per day. The group aims for a total retail store of 300 by next fiscal year and is looking to expand to new markets like Haryana, Telengana and Karnataka.