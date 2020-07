Mumbai: AishwaryaRai Bachchan & daughter Aaradhya Test Positive For Coronavirus In Second Report.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus, hours after her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan contracted the infection. Rest of the family members – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli – have tested negative for COVID-19.

