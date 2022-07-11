Airtel recognized for having the best mobile network in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, has been recognized yet again for network excellence by Opensignal for Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience and Download Speed Experience in Odisha.

Smartphone users in Odisha on Airtel enjoyed the best available quality of experience when streaming videos, playing multiplayer mobile games, or using over-the-top (OTT) voice services and speed during download. As a result, Airtel is the outright winner of Opensignal’s network measurement tests in Odisha.

Opensignal, an independent and globally renowned mobile analytics and insights company, has already rated Airtel as India’s top mobile network when it comes to video and games experience. The findings are based on the analysis of data from millions of smartphones across India.

Soumendra Sahu, COO, Odisha, Bharti Airtel said: “Smartphones have become the screen of choice in our lives and a superior data experience is the ultimate wish of all our customers. As India’s leading smartphone network, Airtel Odisha is delighted to receive yet another endorsement for the quality of its network, which is built for Digital India.”

Airtel has been making significant investments towards building a future ready network. The Company has deployed state-of-the-art network technologies and software solutions to enable a seamless and best-in-class mobile broadband experience for its customers

Opensignal Awards – India: Mobile Network Experience Report March 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Dec 1 – Feb 29, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.