Airtel expands its Home Wi-Fi service across all 30 districts in Odisha

Offers a whole host of leading Odia OTTs and TV channels including Jai Jagannath TV, Sidharth TV , Zee Sarthak, Kanccha Lannka

Home Wi-Fi service now reaches additional 1 million new households in Orissa

Bhubaneswar : Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, today, announced that it has expanded its Home Wi-Fi service across all the 30 districts of Orissa. This expansion will enable to cover an additional 1 million new households in the state.

With Airtel Wi-Fi, a customer not only gets high-speed reliable wireless internet service but a whole host of other benefits including access to unlimited streaming, 22+ OTTs services and over 350+ TV channels. Customers can book Airtel Wi-Fi by placing an order using the Airtel Thanks App or by calling 8130181301.

Balaji R. Singh – COO, Bharti Airtel, Orissa, said, “I am happy to announce that Airtel Wi-Fi has now reached every nook and corner of Orissa. With Airtel Wi-Fi, customers can unlock a wide range of entertainment options including access to 22+ OTTs, 350+ television channels and a reliable high-speed wireless Wi-Fi service at an affordable tariff starting at Rs. 699 a month. We hope customers make the most of this and enjoy endless entertainment.”