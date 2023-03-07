Airbus wins order for two ACH160 helicopters in India

Delhi – Airbus Corporate Helicopters has won an order for two ACH160 helicopters in India – the first sale of the type in the region.

The helicopters will be delivered with the ACH160 Exclusive configuration for business use by the customer who is an experienced helicopter operator. Under the terms of the contract, Airbus Corporate Helicopters will provide a turnkey solution to ensure smooth entry into service of both the helicopters.

Olivier Michalon, EVP – Global Business, Airbus Helicopters, said “We are proud to announce this milestone contract for two ACH160 helicopters for our Indian customer. We thank them for their pioneering vision and I am confident that the entry into service of this helicopter will set a new benchmark for helicopter operations in India, especially for private aviation and premium charters.”

Airbus Helicopters is proud to be a key contributor to the Indian government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. “This new order – the first in India for any helicopter in the H160 range – further reinforces our commitment to the Indian market where already more than 120 Airbus helicopters are flying,” added Olivier Michalon.

The ACH160 is the latest member of the ACH family and is the world’s most technologically advanced helicopter, with 68 new Airbus patented technologies.

It provides 20% greater volume per passenger compared to previous generation medium twin helicopters and 35% larger windows than its competitors, resulting in the brightest cabin in its class.

The ACH160’s advanced air conditioning technology allows precise temperature control and optimal cabin air quality with highly efficient air exchange. In the ACH160 Exclusive version, mood-lighting contributes to reduced fatigue.