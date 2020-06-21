AirAsia India operates #UmeedKiUdaan charter flight from Mumbai to Imphal

New Delhi: In the nation’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, AirAsia India stood true to their purpose of supporting migrant communities by airlifting 180 more stranded countrymen from Mumbai to Kolkata and Imphal today, in continuation of its ‘Umeed Ki Udaan’ initiative which has flown over 2700 migrants home on specially chartered flights. Working closely with the support of National Law School Alumni, actor Sonu Sood, State Governments and private bodies and individuals, #UmeedKiUdaan took wings as flight operations resumed in India, helping stranded migrant workers from across the country reach home. As per standard protocol, all guests are screened before boarding and provided customized AirAsia safety kits comprising Masks, Sanitiser and Face Shields for their personal safety.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Anup Manjeshwar, Sales and Distribution – Head , AirAsia India said ”Our efforts to reunite stranded migrant workers with their family and friends in these unprecedented times, witnessed another milestone as we flew 180 seafarers from Mumbai to Kolkata and Imphal today as part of our #UmeedKiUdaan initiative. The pandemic has affected seafarers the world over and owing to lockdowns and travel restrictions across the country, they have been away from their families for months. AirAsia India is proud of our Umeed Ki Udaan initiative with more flights on the horizon as we look forward to working with other like-minded individuals and organizations keen on supporting migrant communities while exploring other charter flight opportunities.“

