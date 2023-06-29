AirAsia India launches Splash Sale with fares starting ₹1,467

AIX Connect, operating as AirAsia India, announced the launch of its Splash Sale with fares starting at ₹1,467, for routes such as Delhi-Jaipur, in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network. The offer is applicable on bookings made till 4th July 2023 for travel till September 30th, 2023. AirAsia India is the second-largest low cost carrier in the country based on market share, as per the latest DGCA reports. The airline has extended this offer for bookings made on its new consolidated website with Air India Express, www.airindiaexpress.com, as well as the AirAsia India iOS and Android mobile apps, and other major booking channels. NeuPass members travelling can also earn up to 8% NeuCoins. AirAsia India also offers special discounted fares and benefits for flight bookings for SMEs, families, defence personnel, doctors and nurses, senior citizens, and students.

The sale encourages travellers to explore the mesmerising landscapes of the Northeast like Bagdogra, Guwahati & Imphal as well as key leisure destinations like Goa, Jaipur and Kochi. With over 50 direct and 100 connecting flights to 19 destinations, the airline offers fast bookings, fab deals, and fantastic value.

AirAsia India caters to both business and leisure travellers offering ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, all-leather seats, and the in-flight experience hub, AirFlix. The cloud-powered in-flight experience hub, AirFlix, sets a new standard for onboard entertainment, ensuring guests enjoy a seamless and immersive journey. Tia, the AI-powered conversational chatbot, provides personalised assistance and enhanced customer engagement.

AirAsia India upholds its unwavering commitment to safety, punctuality, and operational excellence. Pioneering the digital revolution in Indian aviation, the airline proudly offers a multitude of guest-centric services that redefine the travel experience. Furthermore, integration with the Tata NeuPass loyalty program empowers members with seamless Single-Sign On, profile management, and personalised experiences, elevating customer satisfaction to new heights. The airline continually strives to revolutionise the industry, combining cutting-edge technology and unmatched customer focus. Making history, AirAsia India flew its first commercial flight, powered by a blend of indigenous Sustainable Aviation Fuel.