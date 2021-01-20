AirAsia India extends its Flash Sale with fares as low as ₹877

New Delhi: Encouraging forward bookings with a #TimeToTravel campaign while announcing new domestic routes, AirAsia India today announced the extension of its Flash Sale with attractive fares with fares starting from ₹877. The Flash Sale booking period has been extended till 22nd January with special fares for travel between 1 April and 30 Sep 2021. Guests can also pick from a host of other popular destinations with attractive fares such as Kochi to Bangalore at ₹1,281, Mumbai to Goa at ₹1,875, Delhi to Kolkata at ₹2,501 and Delhi to Mumbai at ₹2,576.

AirAsia India recently conducted a travel intent survey to unearth travel trends and analyse ‘Travel Behaviours, Preferences and Intent’ based on responses from over 2500 individuals. Expressing confidence in air travel, respondents ranked travel by flight as one of the lowest Covid risk activities. As an even more gratifying testament, risk levels were rated even lower by those who have flown recently and experienced the evident efforts by airlines and airports to ensure safe and contactless travel. Interestingly, Goa had topped the list as the most preferred holiday destination.

AirAsia India has been on an expansion spree, adding three new Airbus A320neos and new routes, with the latest being a new connection between Pune, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. As part of its efforts to make travel safe and convenient for its guests, AirAsia India launched a host of services for its guests, the latest being, ‘Extra Seat’, allowing guests to reserve an additional seat to enjoy a hassle-free and comfortable flying experience. This service is applied to all the flights operated by AirAsia India and is best suited to complement guests’ special seating needs, or to carry fragile and personal equipment while getting some extra ‘ME’ time. Guests traveling with an infant can also book an ‘Extra Seat’ to accommodate a carry cot for a pleasant experience. The airline has also collaborated with Avis car rental services to help guests hire airport transfers, chauffeur-driven vehicles, long term car rentals or self-drive cars from Avis’s fleet of mid, premium, luxury and SUV cars. To transition its services to a safe and contactless manner, the airline has launched DigiYatra in association with Bengaluru Airport to launch a self-baggage drop service. The airline has also launched Flyporter – a door to door baggage pick-up and delivery service that can be availed in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

For more updates on AirAsia’s latest innovations, promotions, activities and contests, connect via AirAsia India’s social handles on Twitter @AirAsiaIndian, Instagram @AirAsia_Indian and Facebook @AirAsiaIndia.